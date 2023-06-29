Baker named to Bucknell University dean's list

LEWISBURG, Penn. – Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

Students on the dean's list include Bonsall resident Alec Baker, class of 2023, who is majoring in International Relations.

Submitted by Bucknell University.