No longer a silent majority

What a wonderful gift it is for us to have the Village News. This newspaper has been very courageously opened for freedom of expression and supports our local community. We read the opinion letters of so many residents, who stand on different sides of the issues at hand, whether we agree or not, that is the freedom that we still have when you embrace that each one of us was created uniquely, with free will to choose. Thank you, Julie Reeder and Village News staff.

In the past two and a half years, we have seen an explosion of hidden things come alive, whether you want to admit it or not and as the Word of God says in Luke 8:17, “For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.”

It is amazing how the mainstream media exclude writing or talking about issues that we are all witnessing like the open border invasion, an open door to human trafficking and drug sales, the Antifa destroying cities, increase of homeless in our cities, corruption in the highest places and manipulation of facts for power and control.

You cannot deny it, and if you do, you might be living in a golden cage, blinded. How can it be possible that our schools teach other cultures’ religions but deny the Gospel of Peace, The Bible? How can it be possible that our schools are perverting the innocence of our children in the name of equity and inclusion. How can it be possible that we don’t have law and order, but let criminals run around like first class citizens with more rights than you and I.

How can it be possible that drag shows are permitted in schools and churches as normal? How can it be possible that an entire month is dedicated to pride, for “pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” as we read in Proverbs 16:18. Silence is not an option anymore!!

I have heard for years how many leaders have referred to many citizens in this great nation as “the silent majority” and assume that we will stay quiet, but they didn’t realized that the perversion unhinged the invasion of illegals at our border and drugs and human trafficking, the destruction of small business, and the push for a socialist way of living and the constant bombardment of pervert music, TV programs, clothing, books, and movies for our children would be beyond comprehension that it will wake up the silent majority.

We are awake and you can see it in the school board meetings when parents are standing to defend their children against the indoctrination of teaching children about pagan religions and sexual indoctrination for equity and inclusion, which is a twisted lie.

When President Biden stated a few weeks ago that: “Our children are their children,” we can no longer stay quiet because our children are not for sale, nor are yours to indoctrinate to lie, steal and destroy their innocence and whom God created them to be: Male or Female, the only two genders as written in the Bible. We don’t compromise!

Our freedom is not to be independent from law and order, nor to go woke or

to have a card-blanche to do as you please redefining the laws of nature and of God, but how we respond and take responsibility. Parents pay attention to the laws that the California democratic majority are passing under disguised wording, to literally remove your parental rights!

Seems that ever since 2008 and even long before, some have been trying to rewrite history or even redefining words. We need to protect our children and grandchildren. We can no longer be idle and not speak boldly against evil for evil doesn’t have color, race, size, zip-code. Evil is evil and needs to be confronted not blame shifting as we continue hearing or reading as it is written, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.” Isaiah 5:20

This coming July 4, we are celebrating our nation’s independence, and I invite you to go see the move “Sound of Freedom,” a true story about children, the absolutely devastating truth of child trafficking that is no longer an option to ignore. Be attentive and alert, be bold and have courage, we are not forsaken nor alone, but we need to stand and not compromise!

Ana Iturralde