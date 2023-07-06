Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

John "Jack" Donohue

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2023 at 6:21pm

John “Jack” Donohue was born in Queens, New York July 4, 1937, as the third of six children. He passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2023, at the age of 85.

Jack met his wife, Rita, while proudly serving as a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. Loving the town of Fallbrook, he settled there with Rita and together they raised their children, Scott and Kimberly.

He was a heavy equipment operator and later acting foreman for San Diego County Department of Public Works, Road Division, for 30 years. Jack and his crew maintained the streets in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow area. If a tree fell across the road at 3 a.m. on a stormy night, he was there with his chainsaw to clear the way. He was proud to be an American, every morning raising the flag, and every evening bringing it down.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Rita; son Scott (Carrie) and daughter Kimberly Savage (Tom); sisters Noreen Koudelka and Charlotte Hall of New York, and four grandchildren, Sean and Van Donohue, Troy and Madison Savage. His friends and family will miss his love, fun, wit and lively, humorous stories.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 12 at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary from 5 to 8 p.m. A prayer service will be held Thursday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023