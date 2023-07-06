John “Jack” Donohue was born in Queens, New York July 4, 1937, as the third of six children. He passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2023, at the age of 85.

Jack met his wife, Rita, while proudly serving as a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. Loving the town of Fallbrook, he settled there with Rita and together they raised their children, Scott and Kimberly.

He was a heavy equipment operator and later acting foreman for San Diego County Department of Public Works, Road Division, for 30 years. Jack and his crew maintained the streets in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow area. If a tree fell across the road at 3 a.m. on a stormy night, he was there with his chainsaw to clear the way. He was proud to be an American, every morning raising the flag, and every evening bringing it down.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Rita; son Scott (Carrie) and daughter Kimberly Savage (Tom); sisters Noreen Koudelka and Charlotte Hall of New York, and four grandchildren, Sean and Van Donohue, Troy and Madison Savage. His friends and family will miss his love, fun, wit and lively, humorous stories.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 12 at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary from 5 to 8 p.m. A prayer service will be held Thursday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.