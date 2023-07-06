Salad dressings for summer

Every season has its attraction for cooks. Summer seems to call for salads, salads and salads.

One of my favorites is Salad Niçoise. While your version and my version may differ, both will require a salad dressing. Methinks homemade is best.

Let your creativity and palette reign supreme using the listing of ingredients and choose one of the two similar yet different salad dressings. It’s simply a personal choice.

Perhaps the only suggestion is to lightly marinate the green beans and potatoes with just enough salad dressing so they “glisten” about an hour before assembling the salad....