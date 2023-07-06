Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By North County Fire Protection District 

UPDATE Vegetation Fire in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 7/12/2023 at 2:53pm

North County Fire Protection District image

UPDATE 07/12/23 2:46 PM

Crews have halted the spread of that small brush fire in the area

of Green Canyon and Winter Haven roads in Fallbrook, according to North

County Fire Protection District. No structural damage or injuries have been

reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-12-2023 14:46

Today, 07/12/23 at 12:48 PM, North County Fire Protection District sent out a tweet stating,

"@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Winter Haven Road and Green Canyon Road in Fallbrook. This is all the information Village News has at this time."

