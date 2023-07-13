UPDATE: 1-year-old girl fatally shot by brother

The shooting appears to be accidental

Sheriffs put up yellow tape on a property in the 1100 block of S. Stage Coach Lane.

Summary released from the Sheriff's Department

On July 17, 2023, at about 7:30 a.m., Sheriff's dispatch received a call about a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of S. Stagecoach Lane in Fallbrook. The call was of a 3-year-old accidentally shooting their 1-year-old sibling. Deputies arrived and confirmed a 3-year-old got ahold of an unsecured handgun. The family's 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury. Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and transported her to Palomar Hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced deceased at about 08:30 a.m.

The Sheriff's Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office has been notified of the incident and will be updated with our findings during the investigation. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

EARLY VERSION BREAKING STORY:

AC Investigations is reporting from the scene.

According to a reliable but unverified source, a boy, possibly five years old, accidentally and fatally shot his younger brother. The age of the younger child is not known at this time. Tony Campbell, from AC Investigations, was told that. "the big brother didn't realize what had happened."

According to Tony Campbell of AC Investigations, Fallbrook Sheriff deputies arrived on scene to a home where a child needed transporting after being shot with a gun. The call was in the 1100 block of S. Stage Coach Ln. on Monday morning at about 7:33 am. "A patient was a confirmed GSW (Gun Shot Wound) and in CPR status, but was pronounced at the hospital," said NCFPD John Choi. Choi could not confirm the gender or age of the patient.

Village News/ AC Investigations North County Fire arrived early and transported a patient with a gunshot wound who was pronounced at the hospital. North County Fire appeared on the scene again and then exited the property without transporting any additional patients.

Campbell said, "Yellow tape was put up on the property indicating a crime scene and a woman was taken from the scene by investigators, possibly for questioning."

The husband was seen outside the home and seemed distraught.

Campbell said, "According to neighbors, someone was transported earlier this morning in an ambulance with a Sheriff's escort."

One NCFPD employee was seen carrying a child's red fire hat to take into the home afterward.

VIllage News has contacted the Sheriff's Department and is waiting for a response.

More will be reported as information is available.

Village News does have confirmation from an unnamed source that it appears it was an accident and is being investigated by homicide, however, it's being investigated as a death investigation and not a homicide.

San Diego Sheriff Lt. Spach from the SD Sheriff Media Relations desk said he couldn't release any information because it's an ongoing investigation.