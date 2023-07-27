Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Carol (Conklin) Markano

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:46pm

Carol (Conklin) Markano died peacefully at home in Fallbrook, California on July 5, 2023. She was a dedicated and beloved wife, mother, and friend, who always brightened her surroundings with her friendly smile, beautiful soprano singing voice, and contagious laugh.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dick Markano, along with her son John, daughter Nancy, sister Gerri, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at the CrossWay Community Church in Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

 

