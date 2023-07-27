Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Art Center presents annual "The Find Magnified Show" exhibition and sale opening July 29

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 7:12pm

The Fallbrook Art Center presents "The Find Magnified Show," a collection of artful gifts created by more than 40 local artists. Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook Art Center is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual event, "The Find Magnified Show," which will showcase an exquisite collection of one-of-a-kind, affordable artful gifts created by over 40 talented local artists. The event will feature a diverse range of mediums, including woodworking, glass, textile arts, ceramics, jewelry, gourd art, cards and more.

"The Find Magnified Show" is a celebration of the vibrant artistic community in Fallbrook and the surrounding areas. It provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and gift seekers to discover exceptional pieces...



