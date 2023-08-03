On Tuesday, July 18, the world lost a courageous and beautiful soul as Diane Fenn peacefully passed away at the age of 73, after a valiant 14-year battle with breast and bone cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband Dave, and devoted children, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Diane was the epitome of a matriarch, the heart and soul of her family. As a devoted wife, she stood steadfastly by her husband's side, and as a caring mother, she raised wonderful children who brought her immeasurable joy. Her family was her pride and joy, and she was equally proud to be a grandmother to eight adoring grandchildren.

Born in Yuba City on July 3, 1950, Diane's family relocated to Southern California in 1955 following a devastating flood that ravaged their hometown. Growing up in the San Fernando Valley, Diane later settled in South Orange County, where she met her husband Dave and found a place to call home and build her life.

But Fallbrook held a special place in Diane's heart. She became a well-known figure in the community through her beautiful store, Chattels, located on Main Avenue. Diane's passion for interior design was evident through her work, and she brought joy to many with her ability to create stunning and inviting spaces. She adored Fallbrook and its people, and her love for the town was reciprocated by her clients and friends.

Beyond her creative pursuits, Diane was an exceptional hostess, always preparing and entertaining for large family gatherings. Her love for holidays filled the air with warmth and happiness.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harold and June Anderson, and her son Ryan Beck.

Diane is survived by her beloved husband, Dave, and three children, Brooke, Cory, and Lauren, along with their families. The memories of their time together will forever live in the hearts of those who loved her.

A celebration of Diane's life will be held at the Fenn family residence on Aug. 5 from 6-9 p.m. Friends and acquaintances who had the privilege of knowing Diane and wish to honor her memory are invited to attend the gathering. Please RSVP by using the QR code provided or by sending a text to 760-484-8348, and the family will provide you with further details.

May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing to all who were touched by her presence.