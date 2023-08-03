Water safety reinforced on World Drowning Prevention Day

In honor of World Drowning Prevention Day, local leaders, from left, Jim Desmond, county supervisor; Asante Sefa-Boakye, founder of Black Star Water Polo; Nicole McNeil, president, Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego; and Manuel Gonzalez, director, City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Department, gather to reinforce water safety and remind people that water safety saves lives. Village News/Courtesy photo.

Anita Lightfoot

County of San Diego Communications Office

Local leaders gathered poolside in Oceanside in observance of World Drowning Prevention Day. The County of San Diego, along with the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, City of Oceanside and Black Star Water Polo were there to remind everyone that water safety saves lives.

Among San Diego County residents, the number of deaths from drowning was 31 in 2021, the most recent year with complete data. Also in 2021, there were 52 hospitalizations and 112 emergency room visits. The number of deaths in 2021 was down from 47 in 2018,...