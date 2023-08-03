Water safety reinforced on World Drowning Prevention Day
Anita Lightfoot
County of San Diego Communications Office
Local leaders gathered poolside in Oceanside in observance of World Drowning Prevention Day. The County of San Diego, along with the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, City of Oceanside and Black Star Water Polo were there to remind everyone that water safety saves lives.
Among San Diego County residents, the number of deaths from drowning was 31 in 2021, the most recent year with complete data. Also in 2021, there were 52 hospitalizations and 112 emergency room visits. The number of deaths in 2021 was down from 47 in 2018,...
