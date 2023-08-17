Local schools to open tomorrow

BUSD, FUESD, FUHSD, and VSD School districts released a joint communication to parents, students and staff that all the districts would hold class Monday, August 21, as Hilary is expected to subside by Monday.

Here is the communication:

Dear Families and Staff,

We are aware that San Diego Unified will delay their first day of school due to the impacts of the storm and necessary preparations to launch a new school year. Since Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD), Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD), Fallbrook Union High School District (FUHSD), and Vallecitos School District (VSD), all in north county San Diego, opened last week and have established routines, we intend to stay open this Monday, provided conditions allow.

In north San Diego County, BUSD, FUESD, FUHSD, and VSD, are working together to closely monitor the tropical storm caused by Hurricane Hilary. The storm is scheduled to impact our region today, Sunday, August 20th and will subside by Monday, August 21st. We understand our families rely heavily on our schools to provide a safe place for students during the work day, therefore we are committed to staying open as long as conditions allow.

As this is a fluid situation, we will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and consult with our public safety partners in making decisions about our school schedule adjustments or closures. Please stay updated by checking district and school emails, social media, websites, and communication portals for further announcements. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Monika Hazel

Superintendent

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Joseph Clevenger

Superintendent

Bonsall Unified School District

Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez

Superintendent

Fallbrook Union High School District

Meliton Sanchez

Superintendent

Vallecitos School District