Are you doing enough to avoid lithium-ion battery fires?

Properly disposing lithium-ion batteries is important to avoid the chance of them overheating, catching fire, or exploding. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

Lithium-ion battery fires are at an all-time high, according to the San Diego Fire Hazardous Materials Team.

You can find rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in cordless power tools, cordless vacuums, laptops, cell phones, cameras, electric bicycles and electric scooters, to name a few.

These batteries store a large amount of energy and pose a threat if not disposed of properly. They can overheat, catch fire, or even explode.

"Lithium battery fires can be extremely hazardous to firefighters for several reasons. These fires can produce...