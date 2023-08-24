Behavioral Health resources available for cancer patients and their families

TEMECULA – Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center continues to expand its behavioral health services for cancer patients and their families.

A cancer patient is twice as likely to suffer with mental and emotional distress than the average American. This distress can continue from diagnosis through treatment and well into the survivorship stage. Mental stress and anxiety can affect and prevent the body from fighting disease and recovering from surgeries and treatment.

At Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center, 80% of the client’s report stress, depression and anxiety from a diagn...