Garden Club holds summer picnic
Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:48pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club members and family gathered for the annual summer picnic Aug. 10 under the shade of the oak trees in Live Oak Park. Everyone brought their own picnic baskets and enjoyed visiting with new members, returning members and their families.
The tomato contest has been a long-standing tradition. Tomatoes were judged for best tasting, smallest, largest, most unique variety and prettiest. Each winner received an herb plant.
The club's new season begins with a General Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The meetings begin...
