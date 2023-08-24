Garden Club holds summer picnic

Fallbrook Garden Club members hold their prize winning tomatoes, from left, Jessica Lyle – unique variety, Jim Lyle – prettiest, Marci Eisenstadt – best tasting tie, Lynn Conant – smallest, Susan Trump – largest and Julia Lyle – best tasting tie. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club members and family gathered for the annual summer picnic Aug. 10 under the shade of the oak trees in Live Oak Park. Everyone brought their own picnic baskets and enjoyed visiting with new members, returning members and their families.

The tomato contest has been a long-standing tradition. Tomatoes were judged for best tasting, smallest, largest, most unique variety and prettiest. Each winner received an herb plant.

The club's new season begins with a General Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The meetings begin...