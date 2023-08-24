Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Garden Club holds summer picnic

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:48pm

Fallbrook Garden Club members hold their prize winning tomatoes, from left, Jessica Lyle – unique variety, Jim Lyle – prettiest, Marci Eisenstadt – best tasting tie, Lynn Conant – smallest, Susan Trump – largest and Julia Lyle – best tasting tie. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club members and family gathered for the annual summer picnic Aug. 10 under the shade of the oak trees in Live Oak Park. Everyone brought their own picnic baskets and enjoyed visiting with new members, returning members and their families.

The tomato contest has been a long-standing tradition. Tomatoes were judged for best tasting, smallest, largest, most unique variety and prettiest. Each winner received an herb plant.

The club's new season begins with a General Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The meetings begin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023