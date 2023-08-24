Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Women spend twice as much time caregiving as men, according to a survey

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:44pm



WASHINGTON – The National Partnership for Women & Families released a new analysis that demonstrates how wide the caregiving gap is between men and women across the United States. Through analysis of the recently released 2022 American Time Use Survey, the National Partnership found that men report doing only half as much caregiving of children, other family members and people outside of their home, as women – meaning that women spend an additional 153 hours providing unpaid care each year, or four full work weeks.

Unfortunately, this caregiving gap is clear across Asian women, Black w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023