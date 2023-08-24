Rotarians visit Camp Pendleton's United Service Organization

Members of the Fallbrook Village Rotary go on a tour of the USO center on Camp Pendleton, from left to right, Cindy Gobrecht, Jim Rietkerk, President Jen Weeks, Kathye Rietkerk, Crystal Gates, Mike Bett, Steve Achard, Sally Bett, Erica Williams and Don Weeks.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Village Rotary received a first-rate tour of the United Service Organization (USO) from the Center Operations and Programs Manager, Crystal Gates, Aug. 8.

The USO's mission is to meet the needs of service members and that has evolved since the days of handling Bob Hope tours. Officially opened in 2019, Camp Pendleton had the first USO on a U.S. military base. There are services available to military members, such as laptops to contact family, and the center offers a sense of home, resulting in increased morale.

The USO sets up programs for military per...