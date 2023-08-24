Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Gilbert Gonzales 

Valley Center high speed chase ends in fatality

 
Last updated 8/28/2023 at 1am

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

A police chase with a motorcycle ended in a fatality Sunday afternoon. The chase started in Valley Center and ended in an Escondido neighborhood.

At around noon Sunday, August 27, 2023, CHP was in pursuit of a yellow motorcycle in Valley Center. The high-speed pursuit entered Escondido where officers lost the motorcycle for a short time.

After locating the motorcycle, the rider crashed into a vehicle in the intersection of E Washington and Harding St. Officers performed life-saving measures but the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. The cause for the pursuit is unknown at this time, and the area remained closed for hours as police and CHP investigated. There is no additional information at this time.

Village News/Gilberto Gonzales photo

