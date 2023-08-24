Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

When was the last time San Diego County had a hurricane?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 4:14pm



Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

Hurricane Hilary, a powerful Category 4 storm, was set to make a historic landfall this last weekend. While you were busy getting sandbags ready, keeping your pets safe indoors, and securing loose items, you might have wondered, when was the last time a storm of this magnitude hit Southern California?

According to the National Weather Service, the last time a hurricane came through Southern California was 165 years ago – the San Diego Hurricane of Oct. 2, 1858. That historic storm grounded ships and battered San Diego County with 75 mph winds for severa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023