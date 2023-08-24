When was the last time San Diego County had a hurricane?
Last updated 8/23/2023 at 4:14pm
Avalon Hester
Village News Intern
Hurricane Hilary, a powerful Category 4 storm, was set to make a historic landfall this last weekend. While you were busy getting sandbags ready, keeping your pets safe indoors, and securing loose items, you might have wondered, when was the last time a storm of this magnitude hit Southern California?
According to the National Weather Service, the last time a hurricane came through Southern California was 165 years ago – the San Diego Hurricane of Oct. 2, 1858. That historic storm grounded ships and battered San Diego County with 75 mph winds for severa...
