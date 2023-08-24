Veteran and family muster

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I am excited to announce a special event to unite our veterans and military families in a supportive and inclusive environment. This event is organized in partnership with the San Diego Veterans Coalition and is designed to provide updated information on benefits, resources and connections tailored to your needs. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Association of North County (VANC), located at 1617 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058.

This gathering is a unique opportunity for veterans and their loved ones to check in, connect with fellow veterans and gain access to crucial information about the benefits and resources available to them. We aim to provide a supportive environment where you can engage with representatives from various veteran service organizations, government agencies and community partners. These representatives will be present to offer valuable insights and updates on the services and support at your disposal.

Highlights of the Event:

• Connect with fellow veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces.

• Engage with representatives from veteran service organizations and government agencies.

• Gain updated information on benefits and resources tailored to your needs.

• Establish connections with community partners who are here to support you.

One of the main features of this event is the opportunity to connect to a veteran sponsor. This sponsor will guide you as you navigate the transition into the civilian world. You'll have a one-stop shop for all the information and support you need to succeed beyond the military.

We would be thrilled to have you join us for this event. You can RSVP by visiting https://www.supervisorjimdesmond.com/veteran.