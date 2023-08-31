Kleppe joins Fallbrook Music Society's board

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society has announced the recent appointment of pianist and educator Connie Kleppe to its board of directors.

Of her recent appointment, Kleppe said, "I am thrilled to assume a position on this board knowing the value and the mission of Fallbrook Music Society, and I welcome the opportunity to provide my assistance to augment the many talents of our board.

"It's exciting to be an integral part of such a fine organization. My goal is to help find ways to enable more young people from our community to have access to the same opportunities that I enjoyed. The...