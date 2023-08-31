Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

RMWD names new general manager

 
Last updated 8/31/2023



FALLBROOK – The Board of Directors of Rainbow Municipal Water District (RMWD) has named Jake Wiley as its next general manager. Wiley will begin his new position following the retirement of the current RMWD general manager, Tom Kennedy, who will depart on Oct. 4, after serving over nine years at the helm of the district.

As general manager, Wiley will serve as the top executive leader of the district, with accountability for all district activities related to the delivery of reliable, high-quality water distribution and wastewater collection services to Rainbow’s ratepayers in a fiscal...



