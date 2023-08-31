Vintage Car Club makes more donations

FVCC President Kathy Hesser, center, donates a check to the Fallbrook High School PTSA, from left, VP Membership Veronica Hernandez, President Lila Hargrove, Hesser, Treasurer Tracy Ewig, and Corresponding Secretary Erica Stine look on. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In August, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club continued with its tradition of giving back to the community. Donation recipients included the Fallbrook High School PTSA, Fallbrook Rotary Foundation Miss/Teen Fallbrook, Operation Showers of Appreciation Camp Pendleton, and the Fallbrook Music Society.

The FVCC uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep our community thriving.

FVCC also has a scholarship program fo...