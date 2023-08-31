Feeding San Diego and San Diego Food System Alliance together receive $500,000 food security equity impact grant from Feeding America

SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego, a partner food bank of Feeding America, has received a Food Security Equity Impact grant from Feeding America alongside local community-based organization San Diego Food System Alliance. Together, the two nonprofits will use the funds to work alongside one another to continue to address the root causes of hunger and food insecurity in San Diego County.

The Food Security Equity Impact Fund is part of Feeding America’s broader grantmaking strategy to intentionally support communities of color and rural communities known to be disproportionately impacted by f...