Tropical Storm Hilary damages top $126 million countywide, damage still being assessed

Coachella Valley heavily impacted

RIVERSIDE – The damage left from Tropical Storm Hilary is currently estimated at more than $126 million throughout all Riverside County. Rainfall rates approached a 50-year storm for the Coachella Valley floor areas and in excess to a 1,000-year event in some mountain canyon areas.

Damage estimates from cities and unincorporated areas continue to be compiled by the County of Riverside Emergency Management Department. The County of Riverside will seek assistance from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) for disaster recovery.

