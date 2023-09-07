A black kitten is waiting to be rescued

Macchiato is available for adoption at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The volunteers there want people to know that black cats are least likely to be adopted, (giving a cat lover a chance to be an instant hero); black is the purr-fect color; black is slimming "fur" sure; and the English believe spotting a black cat is good luck. To make an appointment to meet Macchiato, email [email protected]. Village News/Courtesy photo