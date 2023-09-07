Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

A black kitten is waiting to be rescued

 
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:11pm

Macchiato is available for adoption at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The volunteers there want people to know that black cats are least likely to be adopted, (giving a cat lover a chance to be an instant hero); black is the purr-fect color; black is slimming "fur" sure; and the English believe spotting a black cat is good luck. To make an appointment to meet Macchiato, email [email protected]. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

