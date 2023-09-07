Burglary of Baskin Robins Store in San Marcos

Post Date: 09/07/2023 12:00 PM

News Release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department,

"Detectives from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station and San Diego County Crime Stoppers want the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects responsible for a pair of commercial burglaries in San Marcos.

The first incident happened on July 14 just before 12:30 a.m. at the Baskin-Robbins located in the 700 block of Nordahl Road. Two suspects used the combination to access a lockbox that contained a key to enter the store. They stole about $120 in cash. The suspects also caused dama...