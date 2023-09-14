The Prickly Pear: Roadside cactus with great health benefits

Village News Staff

The prickly pear, found locally in yards and along the roadways, is also known as the nopal or Opuntia. It is not only a staple in many traditional dishes, but it's also a powerhouse of nutrients. It has been used in Mexican dishes for many generations.

Hailing from the cactus family, both its pads and the fruit offer a rich array of health benefits:

1. Rich in antioxidants: The vibrant red and purple hues of prickly pear fruits indicate their rich content of betalains and other antioxidants. These compounds help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, potentia...