Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

The retirement savings conundrum of Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 5:39pm



Jean Larsen

Executive Director

Legacy Endowment Community Foundation

When planning for retirement, most of us can give ourselves a big, large pat on the back for having saved, sacrificed, and stuck to a solid plan. Now comes the part where we rest on our laurels, knowing the amounts accumulated in those retirement accounts will last about 20-25 years. Peace of mind, right?

Well, yes, except for if you’re on a slow pace to withdrawing your retirement funds. Then the IRS sets a minimum percentage you are required to take out of most types of retirement accounts when you reach a certain a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023