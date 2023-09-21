The retirement savings conundrum of Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

Jean Larsen

Executive Director

Legacy Endowment Community Foundation

When planning for retirement, most of us can give ourselves a big, large pat on the back for having saved, sacrificed, and stuck to a solid plan. Now comes the part where we rest on our laurels, knowing the amounts accumulated in those retirement accounts will last about 20-25 years. Peace of mind, right?

Well, yes, except for if you’re on a slow pace to withdrawing your retirement funds. Then the IRS sets a minimum percentage you are required to take out of most types of retirement accounts when you reach a certain a...