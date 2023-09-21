Human trafficking town hall

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

As you may be aware, San Diego ranks among the top cities in the nation for human trafficking. This is a harrowing issue that affects far too many lives in our community, and it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to stop it.

In our ongoing commitment to combat this pressing problem, we have recently introduced legislation to educate our students about the signs to look for when approached by potential traffickers. We believe that education is a vital tool in preventing human trafficking so that our parents of young children are equipped with the knowledge to protect themselves and their peers.

To further our efforts, I am excited to announce that my office will be hosting a Zoom Town Hall event in collaboration with District Attorney Summer Stephan on human trafficking awareness and prevention. This event will take place Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., and it is an opportunity for our community to come together and shed light on the subtle signs that often go unnoticed.

Our goal is to provide you and your loved ones, especially parents, with essential knowledge on recognizing the signs of human trafficking and, most importantly, how to prevent anyone from falling victim to this pervasive crime. It's a common misconception that these tragedies can't happen to us, but as the saying goes, "Everyone thinks it can't happen to them until it's too late."

Please join us for this critical discussion. Together, we can make a difference and take a proactive stance against human trafficking in San Diego County. Your presence and engagement in this event will help us build a safer community for everyone.

To RSVP for the Zoom Town Hall, please visit SupervisorJimDesmond.com/humantrafficking. We encourage you to invite your friends, family, and neighbors to participate. Together, we can raise awareness, educate our community, and take meaningful steps toward eradicating human trafficking.