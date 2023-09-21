We have adjourned

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

75th District

The Legislature adjourned Sept. 14. We will reconvene for the second half of the 2023 – 2024 session Jan. 3.

Several of my bills received final legislative approval last week. These include AB 1233, to help reduce opioid-related deaths in tribal communities by mandating assistance to tribal governments applying for naloxone and other opioid antagonist medications.

AB 829 will allow courts to order persons on probation for animal abuse to undergo mental health evaluations and counseling in an effort to reduce future crimes against animals and, in some cases, against people.

AB 1741, which allows qualified, unlicensed personnel to conduct certain tasks under supervision of licensed professionals will help laboratories meet high testing demand while maintaining access to accurate care.

And earlier this year, AB 1325, which expands Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKOs) throughout California, was signed into law by Governor Newsom.

My co-authored bills include AB 912, which establishes grant programs for local governments, schools and community-based organizations to create parks, mental health clinics in schools, and encourage outreach to targeted gangs to reduce gang involvement and future crimes; SB 14 makes human trafficking of minors a serious felony, adding it to crimes subject to the Three Strikes Law; AB 474 directs the State Threat Assessment Center to prioritize cooperation with state and local efforts to dismantle and disrupt criminal drug trafficking networks; SB 67, requires coroners or medical examiners to report overdose deaths in a more effective, uniform manner so the opioid epidemic can be effectively tracked and addressed.

Public health will improve through AB 246, banning the manufacture and sale of menstrual products containing hazardous chemicals like perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), and SB 90, which caps co-pays for insulin at $35 for a 30 day supply.

These are just a few of the bills I authored and co-authored this year. They are now on the Governor’s desk, (hopefully) awaiting his signature.