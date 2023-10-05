State announces deal to address insurance crisis
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:34pm
Caleb Hampton
California Farm Bureau
California’s top insurance regulator announced a plan intended to halt the exodus of property insurance companies from the state and improve coverage options for people in wildfire-prone areas.
The regulatory changes, announced a week after negotiations in the state Legislature on an insurance bill broke down, will allow insurance companies to incorporate forward-looking catastrophe modeling when setting insurance premium rates.
In exchange, they will be required to write a guaranteed percentage of policies covering owners of properties in high-risk...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)