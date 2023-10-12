Choose your health benefits in 2024

Greg Wright

UnitedHealthcare of California

As inflation in the U.S. remains high, people may be looking to adjust their lifestyle and spending habits. But when it comes to health care, it’s important to keep the budget and well-being in mind.

This year’s open enrollment season is a good chance to review how they’re using health services and decide whether they’ll stick with the plan they’ve got or switch to another being offered. It’s also an opportunity to assess their overall care costs to help ensure they choose a plan that will work best for next year’s budget.

For peopl...