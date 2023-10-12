Embracing life after attempted suicide

Anita Lightfoot

County of San Diego Communications Office

Suicide is a leading cause of death in San Diego County and across the country. Nationally, 48,183 people died by suicide in 2021, which is about one death every 11 minutes. In San Diego County, 358 people died by suicide in 2021.

Thoughts of suicide can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, ethnicity of socio-economic background. Suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition.

Suicide and attempted suicide can be devastating for surviving family and friends who may experience prolonged grief, shock, anger, g...