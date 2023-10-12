Vote yes on Measures A & B to take control of our water

When I first heard a couple of years ago about Fallbrook and Rainbow separating from the San Diego County Water Authority and the more recent push back from the SDCWA, I thought “why are the big boys worried about our small communities trying to control our own destiny?” There has got to be more to this – and there is.

For them it’s about forcing us to pay more than our share for water in order for the larger cities to get their expensive projects paid for, projects from which we will never see any benefit.

Our Fallbrook and Rainbow communities have lost thousands of avocado trees because we can’t afford to water them. Our agricultural workers are having to look for work outside of Fallbrook or in other industries.

Our seniors on fixed incomes have had to pay more than seniors in 90% of the communities in San Diego County. Our low-income families have to pay more for water than wealthy families in La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe.

This is just not right, it’s not fair and we have a chance to take control and make changes for ourselves.

Voting yes on Measures A and B will be good for Fallbrook and Rainbow residents, something that San Diego and El Cajon have never been concerned about. We must stand up to them and speak for our families, our neighborhoods, our community. Use your voice and vote yes on Measures A & B.

Leticia Maldonado/Stamos