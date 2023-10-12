Yes on Measures A & B for fair water rates

In the coming days you will be receiving your voter’s guide and ballot for the Nov. 7 Election. Residents who get their water from FPUD can vote for Measure A. Those who get their water from Rainbow MWD can vote for Measure B.

If approved, these measures will affirm our detachment from the San Diego Water Authority.

With detachment, our water will be purchased from the Eastern Municipal Water District instead of the San Diego County Water Authority.

With detachment, we will no longer be required to pay for infrastructure that we will never use.

With detachment, we will not be subject to the unreasonable rate hikes imposed by the San Diego Water Authority.

With detachment, our water will be delivered to us through the same pipes and with the same reliability.

Detachment will help our farmers, growers, businesses and households.

Detachment will help us maintain our rural community character. Detachment will help us ensure local control over our water resources.

Because of a change in the law that may go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, this may be the only time we will have the opportunity to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority.

The Fallbrook Planning Group voted unanimously to support detachment. Please join us and vote yes on Measures A or B.

For more information go to http://www.FairWaterRates.com.

Eileen Delaney

Chair, Fallbrook Planning Group