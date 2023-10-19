Bryce Herndon was a devout Christian, beloved husband, loving father, faithful son, adored grandfather, cherished brother, and loyal friend to many.

He was also a revered patriarch, awarded "Master Pilot" by the FAA for over 60 years of flying without accident or violation, an accomplished tenor, successful businessman, avid snow skier, water sports enthusiast of all types: Air chair, kayak, canoe, snorkeler, scuba diver, water skier, and beloved boat captain; horseback rider, supporter of global ministries, world traveler and adventure seeker, voracious reader, leader in his Church.

Bryce was born in Denver, Colorado on Oct. 26, 1935, to Virginia and Byron

"Kes" Herndon. He grew up in Oregon with his two sisters, Karen and Betty, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1953. He attended Oregon State University and earned a B.S. in Business and a minor in Forestry.

Bryce knew he was destined to fly airplanes, so he also entered the ROTC college program in preparation to join the AirForce. He belonged to Kappa Sigma Fraternity where he led his fellow brothers in singing competitions and won first place with "Sweet Kentucky Babe."

It was in college where he met and married his college sweetheart, Catherine Wiser, better known to all as Kay, or Kay-Bob, as Bryce would so lovingly call her. To his joy, a family was started with the birth of his daughter, Sheri, and a few years later his son, Scott.

After graduating from college, he joined the Air Force where he trained to be a fighter pilot. Bryce graduated top of his class and quickly rose to the level of Captain. He was commissioned to the 49th Tactical Fighter Wing, 7th squadron, where he was his squad's leader. He flew the most advanced fighter plane at the time, the F105 Thunderchief, known affectionately by pilots as the "Thud." Bryce flew over 45 fighter pilot missions over North Vietnam and then along the Russian border while stationed in Germany.

After discharge, he served in the Air Force Reserve for a short stint before getting hired as a pilot at American Airlines in 1965. He continued to fly for American for 30 years. He loved it all. He mastered over 15 types of aircraft and flew both domestic, but mostly, international flights for 30 years.

On his final flight from Chicago to Paris, he took his family and some friends with him to celebrate his last commercial flight. It was the blessing of a lifetime. When he had to take mandatory retirement in 1995, he bought himself a beautiful plane and continued to fly with family and friends. One of his planes was called Hummer.

Those who knew Bryce, knew that he loved to snow ski and water ski. Bryce would use his European layovers to ski in Switzerland, Germany or Austria. Winter vacations with the family often included snow skiing in the U.S. and around the world. At one point, his adventuresome spirit took him and his two children to British Columbia to do some helicopter skiing where they skied the powder of the Canadian Bugaboos.

From 1966 on, water skiing was always part of the Herndon family and the lake adventures started in Connecticut with Candlewood Lake, then to Southern California with Mission Bay and local coastal lagoons, but always at the heart of it all was Lake Tahoe and Lake Powell.

Houseboats on Lake Powell filled with three to six families from our church community was one of his great joys. He was always the Captain, from the airplanes to the boats, and in life. He commanded respect because he was so good at what he chose to do. These trips and adventures were always filled with praise songs in circles, around campfires, and out on the lake.

Sometimes, he would take his big boat out into the middle of Lake Tahoe and spend the night. One can only imagine what night time beauty he saw out there and what wonderful prayers could be said under the Glory of God's Creation.

Equally important to this love of travel and adventure, was his Christian walk with the Lord. He did this in many ways, from singing in choirs, to serving as elder in church, to leading groups in studying the Word of God.

During retirement he continued leading Bible Studies in his home and continued to serve in the prison ministry. He was a Founding Board member and chair of the Herndon Family businesses, which he wisely shepherded. Bryce enjoyed activities with the Grey Eagles, a retired pilot group and sat on the Board of Ministry to Muslim. He always had a very special passion for supporting missionaries and Christian charities.

In his Will he left considerable funds to 10 charities to support them doing the Lord's work in the world. He also loved singing worship songs in choirs and groups and was emotional when hearing great devotional music. This he passed on to his children. During it all, his family was by his side.

After 54 years of marriage, his wife Kay passed on peacefully surrounded by family and many angels who were in attendance.

As a widower, Bryce met Lynn Marie Avery in Incline Village. After a short courtship they married on Valentines Day, 2013 in Incline Village, where they lived part time in the summer and part time in the winter in Fallbrook, California.

They kept their church communities in both Reno and Fallbrook and Bryce continued his 30 year bible study men's group in Fallbrook. Such a testament to his Christian path.

Bryce and Lynn Marie happily traveled the globe, mostly on cruises and in his Aerostar KT888, "The Spirit of Kai Tak," for over 10 years and enjoyed wonderful, good times with family and friends until Bryce's final flight on Good Friday, April 7, 2023. He is now with the Lord and reunited with all his loved ones.

Bryce has a wonderful family he leaves behind – Lynn Marie Herndon, his wife, and his two children, Sheri Herndon and Scott Herndon, his two grandchildren, Sage Herndon and Dakota Moss, as well as his two sisters, Betty Massoni and Karen Rogers and their children.

The family will be gathering and celebrating his life at Riverview Evangelical Free Church on Nov. 10, 2023, promptly at 12 p.m. in Bonsall. Please plan to be at the church no later than 11:45 a.m. to be able to start the celebration service on time. If you knew and loved Bryce, please join us to honor and celebrate his life. Thank you all for being part of Bryce's life!