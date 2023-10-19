Amino acids eliminate cravings for toxic junk food

Julia Ross, MA, NTS

Special to the Village News

Are you plagued with cravings for sweet, starchy, and fatty junk food? Despite the concerns that so many of us have about our diets, staying away from health-destructive foods has been a losing battle. Today’s mostly processed food diet contains little protein and lots of nutrient-void fats, sugars, and starches that intoxicate and addict the brain rather than nourish it.

Our brain’s appetite chemistry is dependent on specific nutrients and the problem is that our food-addicted brains are depleted in these same vital nutrients. We have al...