Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Amino acids eliminate cravings for toxic junk food

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2023 at 7:08pm



Julia Ross, MA, NTS

Special to the Village News

Are you plagued with cravings for sweet, starchy, and fatty junk food? Despite the concerns that so many of us have about our diets, staying away from health-destructive foods has been a losing battle. Today’s mostly processed food diet contains little protein and lots of nutrient-void fats, sugars, and starches that intoxicate and addict the brain rather than nourish it.

Our brain’s appetite chemistry is dependent on specific nutrients and the problem is that our food-addicted brains are depleted in these same vital nutrients. We have al...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023