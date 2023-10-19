Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fish appointed to FUESD board

 
Last updated 10/19/2023 at 4:38pm

Village News/Julie Reeder photos

A full FUESD board poses for a photo, from left, Suzanne Lundin, Ricardo Favela, Superintendent Monika Hazel, Connie Fish, Mary McBride and Diane Sebalj, Oct. 16

Julie Reeder

Publisher

At the regular Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Oct. 16 board meeting, long-time resident Dr. Connie Fish was appointed with a unanimous vote to fill the fourth district governing board position. The appointment came after the seat was vacated by board president Stacey McRae.

Dr. Fish said, "I'm shocked and amazed because there were so many qualified people. I'm really pleased that they're giving me a chance."

When asked what she's most excited to work on or accomplish, she said, "I'm excited to take the vision to reality of really improving student achie...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

