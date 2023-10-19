Fish appointed to FUESD board

Julie Reeder

Publisher

At the regular Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Oct. 16 board meeting, long-time resident Dr. Connie Fish was appointed with a unanimous vote to fill the fourth district governing board position. The appointment came after the seat was vacated by board president Stacey McRae.

Dr. Fish said, "I'm shocked and amazed because there were so many qualified people. I'm really pleased that they're giving me a chance."

When asked what she's most excited to work on or accomplish, she said, "I'm excited to take the vision to reality of really improving student achie...