SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 10/18/2023 at 7:10pm

Oct. 1

900 blk Alturas Road Assault w/ a deadly weapon; not firearm

100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Grand theft - Burglary from motor vehicle

Oct. 2

300 blk Ammunition Road Grand theft from motor vehicle

200 blk Oberlander Way Fraud - Obtain money by false pretenses - Over $950

200 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Possession of controlled narcotic substance and paraphernalia

500 blk Iowa St. Assault w/ a deadly weapon; misc. Incidents

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct - Under the influence: Alcohol

1400 blk Alturas Road Grand theft - Commercial - From building

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

Oct. 3

31900 blk Del Cielo Este Burglary from motor vehicle - Over $2,000

Oct. 4

2000 blk Ridge Pl. Fraud - Get credit/others ID

300 blk S. Ridge Dr. Trespassing - Grand theft

Oct. 5

1700 blk Adalane Pl. Missing adult - At risk

4700 blk Pala Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

500 blk Iowa St. Battery with serious bodily injury

400 blk Meadowood St. Simply battery

1800 blk Willow Glen Rd. Grand theft from building

1500 blk Macadamia Dr. Petty theft - All other larceny

2000 blk Fuerte St. Arrest - Burglary - Residential - Hot prowl

Olive Hill Rd. / Hwy 76 Traffic stop - Found property

1200 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest (2) - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance

Oct. 6

1400 blk Alturas Ct. Violation of domestic court order

35100 blk Cooper Pl. Petty theft from vehicle

700 blk Glenhart Pl. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. Watch

5400 blk Villas Dr. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. watch

Oct. 7

4200 blk Holly Ln. Arrest - Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: disobey court order and violate protective court order

900 blk Sunny Hill Ct. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. watch

Oct. 8

S. Mission Rd.@/ Almond St. Arrest - Traffic stop - Other agency warrant - Felony

S. Mission Rd.@ Almond St. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

5200 blk 5th St. Petty theft - Possession of personal identifying information with intent to defraud

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Child abuse/neglect - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize - Willful cruelty to child with apparent minor injury

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Grand theft - Money/labor/property

Oct. 9

700 blk W. Alvarado St. Arrest - Disorderly conduct - Under the influence: Drugs

35100 blk Vintage Cv. Grand theft - Commercial - From building