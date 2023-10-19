SHERIFF'S LOG
Oct. 1
900 blk Alturas Road Assault w/ a deadly weapon; not firearm
100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Grand theft - Burglary from motor vehicle
Oct. 2
300 blk Ammunition Road Grand theft from motor vehicle
200 blk Oberlander Way Fraud - Obtain money by false pretenses - Over $950
200 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Possession of controlled narcotic substance and paraphernalia
500 blk Iowa St. Assault w/ a deadly weapon; misc. Incidents
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct - Under the influence: Alcohol
1400 blk Alturas Road Grand theft - Commercial - From building
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
Oct. 3
31900 blk Del Cielo Este Burglary from motor vehicle - Over $2,000
Oct. 4
2000 blk Ridge Pl. Fraud - Get credit/others ID
300 blk S. Ridge Dr. Trespassing - Grand theft
Oct. 5
1700 blk Adalane Pl. Missing adult - At risk
4700 blk Pala Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
500 blk Iowa St. Battery with serious bodily injury
400 blk Meadowood St. Simply battery
1800 blk Willow Glen Rd. Grand theft from building
1500 blk Macadamia Dr. Petty theft - All other larceny
2000 blk Fuerte St. Arrest - Burglary - Residential - Hot prowl
Olive Hill Rd. / Hwy 76 Traffic stop - Found property
1200 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest (2) - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance
Oct. 6
1400 blk Alturas Ct. Violation of domestic court order
35100 blk Cooper Pl. Petty theft from vehicle
700 blk Glenhart Pl. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. Watch
5400 blk Villas Dr. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. watch
Oct. 7
4200 blk Holly Ln. Arrest - Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: disobey court order and violate protective court order
900 blk Sunny Hill Ct. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. watch
Oct. 8
S. Mission Rd.@/ Almond St. Arrest - Traffic stop - Other agency warrant - Felony
S. Mission Rd.@ Almond St. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
5200 blk 5th St. Petty theft - Possession of personal identifying information with intent to defraud
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Child abuse/neglect - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize - Willful cruelty to child with apparent minor injury
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Grand theft - Money/labor/property
Oct. 9
700 blk W. Alvarado St. Arrest - Disorderly conduct - Under the influence: Drugs
35100 blk Vintage Cv. Grand theft - Commercial - From building
