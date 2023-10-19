Taylor wins first and second place awards from San Diego Press Club

Writer has won 106 awards between 2004 and 2023

SAN DIEGO – Freelance writer Nathalie Taylor, a Reeder Media affiliate since 2003 – 20 years – took home a first and second from the San Diego Press Club on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The awards were especially significant because the writer only wrote four stories within the judging time frame.

The 50th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards event held on the grounds of Balboa Park’s International Cottages, featured fine food from top-class San Diego restaurants.

San Diego Press Club stories are judged by other press clubs throughout the U.S., with judges rotated each year. Since 2004,...