Fires north and south of Fallbrook and Bonsall blowing smoke into the area

Traffic is affected as a fire burns along the 15 freeway in Rancho Bernardo. Smoke traveled up the I-15 corridor towards Bonsall and Fallbrook.

According to North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi, the smoke being seen in Fallbrook and Bonsall is from two fires. One north of Fallbrook called the Highland Fire on Highland Rd and Aguanga Ranchos Rd. in Aguanga. It started at 12: 30 pm today, Monday, Oct. 30, 20223. The Highland Fire has burned 325 acres and is being reported at zero containment and is threatening 15 structures, according to CalFire. The other fire that was causing smoke in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area, according to Capt. Choi, is the Rancho Bernardo fire which was a much smaller fire, but caused quite a bit of smoke.