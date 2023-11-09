Celebration of Life for Bryce Herndon

Oct. 26, 1935 to April 7, 2023

Please join us for Bryce Herndon's Celebration of Life. The family will be gathering and celebrating his life at Riverview Evangelical Free Church on Nov. 10, 2023, promptly at 12 p.m., 4980 Sweetgrass Lane, Bonsall, California 92003. Please plan to be at the church no later than 11:45 a.m. to be able to start the celebration service on time.

If you knew and loved Bryce, please join us to honor and celebrate his life. Thank you all for being part of Bryce's life!

Who was Bryce?

Devout Christian, beloved husband, loving father, faithful son, adored grandfather, cherished brother, and loyal friend to many.

Revered Patriarch ꟾ Awarded "Master Pilot" by the FAA for over 60 years of flying without accident or violation ꟾ Accomplished tenor ꟾ Successful businessman ꟾ Avid snow skier ꟾ Water sports enthusiast of all types: Air chair, kayak, canoe, snorkeler, scuba diver, water skier, and beloved boat captain ꟾ Horseback rider ꟾ Supporter of global ministries ꟾ World traveler and adventure seeker ꟾ Voracious reader ꟾ Leader in his Church

See Village News' October 19, 2023, issue for a longer biography.