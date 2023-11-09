Warriors to compete in CIF tennis playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Only three of Fallbrook High School’s girls tennis players this year were on the Warriors’ 2022 varsity other than when Fallbrook played a team without a junior varsity squad, only two 2023 Warriors including one who was on last year’s junior varsity are seniors, and Fallbrook was moved into a tougher league for 2023. Although the Warriors were 0-8 in Palomar League play, their 7-10 overall record includes a loss in the CIF playoffs.

“I don’t judge things on wins and losses. I judge on how we play,” Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said. “I don�...