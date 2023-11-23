Five Legionnaires run at CIF cross country meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A cross country team must have at least five finishers to obtain a team score and Bonsall High School did not have enough runners for either the boys or the girls to place at the CIF San Diego Section championship meet Nov. 11 at Morley Field in San Diego, but four Bonsall girls and one Bonsall boy ran at the CIF meet.

Ayla Nicknom, who is a sophomore, placed 45th in the Division V girls race. Bonsall’s other three girls at the CIF meet are all juniors: Samantha Kylestewa was the 75th finisher; Krislynn Pollard took 86th place, and Mary Ramirez was 88th...