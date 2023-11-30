Migrant Ed II

Brotherhood at the Trunk or Treat

By Emiliano Bolanos Delgado

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Fallbrook High School had a trunk or treat, and I went and interviewed a person called Abel Orozco. He has a group of friends that have lowriders, and their group name is called Brooklife.

They created Brooklife in 2019 and they have about 16 lowriders; some are cruisers and most of them are getting repaired. Orozco said, “it takes a lot of time to fix a car, to get it running, and also getting all the parts for it.” When I asked how long it takes to fix up a lowrider, he replied, “It depends on how much money you have and how quickly you can come up with the money.”

Orozco's favorite memories are hanging out, eating, drinking (water), and having a good time with his group of friends. Most of them grew up together, so it’s a great time spending time together and having a carne asada, it’s a brotherhood. He decided on the color of his car because the darker the color, the more the chrome stands out. He said, “us Mexicans love chrome.”

In conclusion, it takes time to get a lowrider running and get all the parts for it because it depends on how much money you have and how much time you have to work on it.

Something that I learned about my interview with Abel is that he enjoys spending time with his friends. I learned that it's important to have a brotherhood to help support you through life.

Interview with the creator

By Abisag Padilla

This year’s Trunk or Treat had many participants and cooperators take part in the event to make it possible. The event took place on Oct. 28, at Fallbrook High School from 10 am. To 1 p.m.

Alejandra Vazquez, one of the organizers of this event, had an interview with some of us to understand how she came up with this magnificent idea. She connects Mexican tradition with an international holiday. Mrs. Vazquez mentions culture, community and supporters in her interview.

The first question I asked her was, “how did the idea of a ‘Trunk or Treat’ occur to you?” I thought this question was a good way to start the conversation for a deeper understanding.

Mrs. Vazquez said she wanted to create something that would bring people together as a community for little kids to safely ask for candy and to dress up. As we all know, kids can get pretty scared with certain Halloween decorations or scary movies. Having this kid friendly event made trick or treating safe, fun and traditional all at the same time.

My second question was, “what do you think Halloween and trick or treating influences in different cultures?” Mrs. Vazquez’s response to this question was that Halloween is celebrated worldwide in many countries.

We come up with different and unique costumes every year and go out with our friends or family to ask for as much candy as we can. Different countries may have other ways to partake, such as parades or parties.

Mrs. Vazquez mentioned some organizations and schools who made this all possible. Lowrider clubs called Groupe Car Club and Brooklife Club brought their lowriders decorated with traditional Día de los Muertos decorations and Halloween decorations.

Fallbrook A Leer, Fallbrook Regional, Danza Folklórica Potter/High School are some Fallbrook organizations that provided their services and fundraisers. Fullerton and CSUSM are some universities that came together and supported this event.

This interview was meant to dive deeper into Mrs. Vazquez’s thoughts of culture and the influences Halloween has. She was asked about the clubs and organizations who supported this event, how Halloween is in different cultures, and how this event occurs to her. Maybe in the future, she will plan events not just to trick or treat.

My interview with Alejandra Vazquez

By Lucia Mendoza

Did you know that there were approximately 45 clubs involved in Trunk-Or-Treat? I asked Ms. Vasquez, “How did the idea of Trunk-Or-Treat occur to you?” She replied, “I wanted to bring the community together and see so many happy families enjoying the event. I wanted to bring together both Halloween and Dia de los Muertos since they're both very similar but very different in their own ways. I wanted to include Dia de los Muertos to involve and cherish our loved ones that passed away and Halloween was involved since kids love candy and love dressing up.”

The clubs involved in the event were Fallbrook A Leer, Fallbrook Regional, CSUSM, Fullerton, Groupe Car Club, Brooklife Car Club, ROTC, Danza folklorica from Fallbrook High School and Potter JR High. Furthermore, These clubs were very happy to participate and enjoyed this event, especially the people that love low riders since the low riders gather people's attention.

An anonymous participant shared, “I really enjoyed this event because it brings me joy seeing a lot of people’s happy faces and being able to participate in the Trunk-Or-Treat.” Maggie Arguello, a student in the Migrant Education Program, shared, “I saw a lot of kids’ costumes. I saw an alien and a witch. I also went to a haunted house that wasn’t as scary as I expected.”

To conclude, this event was planned by Ms. Vasquez and other FHS staff. Ms. Maricela, Ms. Blanca, and Ms. Garcia helped arrange for us to be involved in the event.

This event took place at Fallbrook Union High School on Oct. 28. This event was very well celebrated with tradition and color, with scary costumes and a lot of candy. From this interview, I learned that the event brought a lot of joy to the families that came and all the people that planned this event were very happy to see happy families.

Trunk or Treat at Fallbrook High School

By Jaidy Minjarez

There was a college and career fair at Fallbrook High School for the community and 12th grade students. The event had varieties of attendants, such as Dia de los Muertos decorations, Halloween decorations, and different booths from colleges and community businesses and Lowrider Clubs.

On Oct. 28, one of the lowriders caught my attention because it was representing Halloween. I interviewed Mr. Genaro Suarez; he told me that he bought a Capri car during the pandemic and he also told me that he bought it at a low price.

Suarez told me that it is normally worth $13,000, but he was able to buy it for $9,000. “Since I bought it, I have made many repairs to it. I changed the wheels, everything on the underside and added chrome to it and put doors and windows on it.” He told me that if he would sell it, he would sell it for $36,000.

Suarez shared that he started to like cars when he was 11 years old. He likes them because of the culture and because growing up on the streets it was his dream to have a car of this type.

His friends and an uncle helped him follow his dreams and helped him in any way possible. They gave him confidence and pushed him to achieve his dreams. Some of the cars he likes the most are an Impala and a Bombita. He said, “It is a hobby that helps you relax and feel good.”

At the event, I also saw different types of universities and there were also different activities including dances and different games for families to have fun and have quality time. The objective of the fair was for students to have more knowledge about universities and colleges and for families to have a family weekend.

1979 Ford Ranchero passes from generation to generation

By Susana Mondragon

My article is about a car that has been passing different generations of a 1979 Ford Ranchero. I interviewed Mr. Loera and he said this orange Ford Ranchero had belonged to his father and when his dad passed away, he got the car. He now plans to do the same and pass the car over to one of his children; he wants it to keep going from generation to generation.

Mr. Loera made an altar for the FHS Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28. There he put pictures of his father and other family members that have passed and explained to me who all his loved ones were.

Mr. Loera and his daughters said that each year they put an “ofrenda” in memory of all that has passed on. Thank you to the Loera family for letting me interview them and learning about their car and ofrenda.

A day of fun!

By Kaden Martinez

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Fallbrook High School had a trunk or treat event. High school students volunteered in a trunk or treat where all families could come and have a day of fun with lowriders, costumes, information booths, and where kids could get candy.

Some of the many cars that were there for the Trunk or Treat were the Migrant Education Program cars, that were full of colors and two types of different traditions: the “American” style, Mrs. Maricela’s car decorated by the journalism class with scarecrows, pumpkins, spider webs.

And there was the “Mexican'' style: Ms. Blanca’s car decorated with as an altar. It had flowers, photos, food, many meaningful things, and bright colorful colors that once you see them, you can’t unsee them.