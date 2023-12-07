Eat beets to get back on your feet

Dr. Stephanie Rubino

Special to Village News

Eat your veggies: this well-established advice is an essential part of our daily nutrition habits, and for good reason. Rich in vitamins, minerals and important phytochemicals, abundant vegetable intake promotes health and reduces chronic disease risk. Among the various vegetables available, beets have gained scientific attention in recent years.

Low in calories and fat, beets are also a good source of protein and dietary fiber. Although beets have a high carbohydrate and sugar content, the body can readily convert these compounds into energy....