Deana C. Weelborg

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:21pm

Deana C. Weelborg passed away on Sept. 30 with her husband of 52 years holding her hand. Deana was born in 1942 in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Deana was Executing Director of Escondido Girls Club for over 20 years. Deana was Director of Scoring Service for the PGA Golf Tournament at Torrey Pines for over 20 years.

Deana and Dean traveled to every state in the U.S. for many years on a motorcycle then, in later years, in a 37 ft. motorhome. They lived in Escondido for 30 years then moved to Fallbrook in 2000.

 

