Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FCPG approves PLDO priority recommendations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:27pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group approved a priority list for Park Land Dedication Ordinance funding.

The planning group’s 14-0 vote Monday, Nov. 20, with Tom Harrington absent, approved a prioritized list of recommendations which will be provided to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Looking forward to having some of them implemented,” planning group chair Eileen Delaney said.

Park Land Development Ordinance fees are collected from developers to fund park improvements in the area of the development. In 1965, the state of Ca...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023