FCPG approves PLDO priority recommendations

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group approved a priority list for Park Land Dedication Ordinance funding.

The planning group’s 14-0 vote Monday, Nov. 20, with Tom Harrington absent, approved a prioritized list of recommendations which will be provided to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Looking forward to having some of them implemented,” planning group chair Eileen Delaney said.

Park Land Development Ordinance fees are collected from developers to fund park improvements in the area of the development. In 1965, the state of Ca...