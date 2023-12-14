Langer Baker wins two more awards

Karen Langer Baker stands next to her watercolor, "Flurry," top, which was awarded first place in FAA's December show.

FALLBROOK – This was a good month for Karen Langer Baker. She entered pieces in two shows and won an award in each.

Her watercolor painting, "Flurry," was awarded first place in Fallbrook Artists Association's December show. It can be seen in the association's new gallery located at 119 N. Main Ave., until early January. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Her mixed media collage and acrylic painting, "Connections," was awarded second place in Escondido Art Association's December show. The gallery is located at 121 W. Grand Ave., and is open Wednesday through S...