CCL receives FPUD contract for Via Arroyo Pipeline replacement

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 6pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

CCL Contracting Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace the Via Arroyo Pipeline.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Monday, Dec. 4, to award the contract to CCL, which is based in Escondido. The contract is for $2,635,000.

“This is one of the big pipeline projects that we have had,” FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook said. “It was in the budget. It was planned.”

FPUD staff has created a priority list of replacement projects based on the age of the facilities and past failure incidents. The Via Arroyo Pipeline was selected as...



