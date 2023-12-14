CCL receives FPUD contract for Via Arroyo Pipeline replacement
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
CCL Contracting Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace the Via Arroyo Pipeline.
FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Monday, Dec. 4, to award the contract to CCL, which is based in Escondido. The contract is for $2,635,000.
“This is one of the big pipeline projects that we have had,” FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook said. “It was in the budget. It was planned.”
FPUD staff has created a priority list of replacement projects based on the age of the facilities and past failure incidents. The Via Arroyo Pipeline was selected as...
